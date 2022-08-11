A batch of beagles that were slated to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments will instead be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association beginning today.

Driving the news: Forty impossibly cute beagles arrived here late Tuesday night from a Virginia breeding facility where 4,000 dogs were rescued.

The latest: Ten dogs will be available for adoption this morning. The others are still undergoing medical checks before heading to foster homes or going up for adoption later.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the company, Envigo RMS LLC, alleging animal welfare violations at the Virginia facility.

Envigo's parent company closed the facility in June. Envigo settled with the government without paying any fines, Reuters reports.

What's next: NHA said on Facebook to keep an eye out on its social media pages for more information as the dogs become ready for their new homes.