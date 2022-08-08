MNPS faces teacher vacancies

Metro Nashville Public Schools has 125 teaching vacancies to start the school year.

By the numbers: By comparison, there are 4,800 classroom teaching positions across the district.

This time last year, there were 98 vacancies.

Why it matters: Between pandemic protocols, hyper-charged political debates and below-average statewide education funding, it's been a stressful time to be a teacher in Tennessee.

A year ago, Mayor John Cooper pumped $50 million into the city budget to make Nashville teachers the highest paid in the state — his effort to stem the tide of mid-career teachers leaving the district.

Zoom out: Continuing the COVID-19 policy from the end of last school year, masks will be encouraged but not required this fall.

There are also no mandatory quarantines for close contacts of those who test positive. There will be a five-day isolation time for confirmed positive cases.

Also: Although the risk of exposure or outbreak is low, the district developed protocols for possible cases of monkeypox.