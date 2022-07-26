Lottery open to win $10 tickets to "Hamilton"

The landmark musical "Hamilton" returns to Nashville today. Performances will run through Aug. 7 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

State of play: There are a few tickets left online. And, if you're feeling lucky, there's the lottery that awards 40 tickets to each performance for $10 each.

Don't throw away your shot: Lottery winners have already been selected for this week's performances. If you'd like to enter for a chance to win a $10 ticket for one of next week's shows, you need to act fast.