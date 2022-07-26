2 hours ago - Things to Do
Lottery open to win $10 tickets to "Hamilton"
The landmark musical "Hamilton" returns to Nashville today. Performances will run through Aug. 7 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
State of play: There are a few tickets left online. And, if you're feeling lucky, there's the lottery that awards 40 tickets to each performance for $10 each.
Don't throw away your shot: Lottery winners have already been selected for this week's performances. If you'd like to enter for a chance to win a $10 ticket for one of next week's shows, you need to act fast.
- It is free to enter. You'll need the "Hamilton" mobile app to do so.
- Lottery entries for next week's performances close at noon Thursday.
- Winners can buy up to two discounted tickets. They will be notified Thursday afternoon and will have two hours to fork over their Hamiltons and claim their tickets.
