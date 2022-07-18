RNC leaning toward Milwaukee for convention

A GOP site selection panel recommended Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

That makes Milwaukee the likely, but not certain, choice. The full Republican National Committee will consider the recommendation when it meets Aug. 2-5.

Why it matters: Nashville had been in contention for the convention, but an effort to lay the groundwork for a deal faltered after pushback from key Metro Council members.

Driving the news: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope told Main Street Nashville last week he plans to re-file legislation for the city to enter into an agreement to host the convention. The proposal would be on first reading at the Aug. 2 council meeting.

Republicans in state government have also discussed a special legislative session to bypass Metro and reach an agreement directly with the RNC.

Quick take: It will be an uphill climb for the legislation to even clear its first reading, and a special session would be an extraordinary measure in the home stretch of lawmakers' election campaigns.