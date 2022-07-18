RNC leaning toward Milwaukee for convention
A GOP site selection panel recommended Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.
- That makes Milwaukee the likely, but not certain, choice. The full Republican National Committee will consider the recommendation when it meets Aug. 2-5.
Why it matters: Nashville had been in contention for the convention, but an effort to lay the groundwork for a deal faltered after pushback from key Metro Council members.
Driving the news: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope told Main Street Nashville last week he plans to re-file legislation for the city to enter into an agreement to host the convention. The proposal would be on first reading at the Aug. 2 council meeting.
- Republicans in state government have also discussed a special legislative session to bypass Metro and reach an agreement directly with the RNC.
Quick take: It will be an uphill climb for the legislation to even clear its first reading, and a special session would be an extraordinary measure in the home stretch of lawmakers' election campaigns.
- That means the most likely scenario is that Republicans will hold their convention in Milwaukee while Metro leaders brace for a bruising battle with state lawmakers who are angry over the situation.
