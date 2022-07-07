A "dangerous combination" of heat and humidity has a stranglehold on the Nashville area, with meteorologists at the National Weather Service warning that potentially deadly conditions will persist through Friday.

The heat index could push beyond 110° on Thursday, according to NWS meteorologist Josh Barnwell. An excessive heat warning — when the heat index stays at 105° or more for at least two hours — remains in effect.

Why it matters: Heat that intense can lead to serious health problems, especially for medically vulnerable populations. Experts are urging residents to avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods.

What they're saying: The city's Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that support staff would deploy "heat patrols" to hand out water and help provide transportation to agencies offering shelter for those who need it.

What's next: Temperatures are expected to ease off this weekend — if only for a little while — when highs return to normal levels in the high 80s and low 90s.

"We'll get a little bit of a break," Barnwell says. "But it's not like we’re going to see a dramatic change."

Yes, but: Highs are expected to rebound next week, with above-normal temperatures possible again Monday-Wednesday.