New restrictions on abortions in Tennessee could go into effect as early as this week.

The state already has a "trigger law" that will ban nearly all abortions 30 days after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

But Tennessee attorney general Herbert Slatery III is fighting to limit abortion access in the meantime.

Driving the news: Slatery filed an emergency motion Friday asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction on a Tennessee law that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually about six weeks into gestation.

Flashback: Lawmakers initially passed the six-week ban in 2020, but it was blocked pending a legal challenge from abortion providers.

State of play: Slatery's office argues the ruling overturning Roe should neutralize that legal challenge and clear the way for the six-week ban to take effect immediately.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals set a schedule for both sides to expand on their arguments in filings due Monday.

The bottom line: Whether or not the six-week ban takes effect, the stricter trigger ban is imminent.