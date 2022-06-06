Maestro Giancarlo Guerrero is taking over the curation of the weekly Axios Nashville Music Monday playlist.

Guerrero tells Axios his musical interests span "literally every genre," and these picks reflect his eclectic taste.

Zoom in: Guerrero calls Rush his all-time favorite band. And while there aren't any Rush songs on his playlist, he did include several tracks by fellow progressive rock legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

"I was very lucky in the last few years to meet both Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer," Guerrero says. "I mean, this is Music City. They came to Nashville for a recording project. I actually ended up having dinner with Keith Emerson before he passed away, which was one of the most amazing, as you can imagine, evenings in my life."

Guerrero's playlist also includes recordings of favorites that will be performed by the Nashville Symphony during the 2022-23 season.

A trademark of the Nashville Symphony has been collaborating with artists from other genres. Guerrero says one standout collab was working with banjo legend Béla Fleck for his concerto "The Impostor."

"Every concert is the universe to itself, and has the potential in giving you an unforgettable human and spiritual experience."

We want to hear from you: Which notable Nashvillians would you like to see curate the Music Monday playlist next? Send us an email and let us know.