What to do for Mother's Day in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Mother's Day is just two short sleeps away.

  • If you're looking for things to do with mom this weekend, we have you covered.

☕️ Travellers Rest: The historic site is planning several events, including tea on the porch, pottery and lacemaking demonstrations and do-it-yourself woodblock printing for Mother's Day cards.

🍽 Brunch: It's a classic because it works. Some restaurants are hosting special Mother's Day events this weekend, including Edley's and Saint Stephen.

🎨 Tennessee Craft Fair: The annual spring craft fair is expected to bring thousands of people to Centennial Park this weekend.

  • The free event features local artisans, food trucks and activities for kids.
