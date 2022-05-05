Settlement reached in Mason dispute with state

The NAACP announced Wednesday a settlement is ending the lawsuit over financial control in the west Tennessee town of Mason.

Why it matters: NAACP attorneys representing Mason raised questions of racial bias after the state comptroller imposed strict regulations over the majority-Black town's finances.

The terms of the agreement ease the comptroller's restrictions on Mason officials.

NAACP leaders cheered the new agreement, telling Axios the victory would restore local control.

Flashback: Comptroller Jason Mumpower first tried to convince Mason to rescind its town charter so that financial decisions would fall to the mostly white and Republican Tipton County.

After town leaders refused to do so, Mumpower pursued a financial takeover, saying it was necessary to correct years of shoddy financial management by former officials.

Between the lines: The scrutiny coincides with the impending arrival of a massive new Ford facility that is sure to give west Tennessee a jolt.

State of play: The settlement cuts Mason's required monthly debt payments from more than $9,500 to $5,100.

It allows local officials more leeway on expenses without state approval.

It will also require the city to submit a spending plan to the state monthly rather than weekly.

What they're saying: "It's a win for the citizens of Mason," NAACP President Derrick Johnson tells Axios.

"It also sends a message that we must protect democracy and ensure that a representative government is in place."

The other side: "Mason's agreement to a new corrective action plan is a significant step in restoring the town's financial health," Mumpower said in a statement.