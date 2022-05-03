55 mins ago - Sports

Preds begin playoffs Tuesday night

Nate Rau
Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes.
Roman Josi skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes. Photo: Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Predators begin their first-round playoff series Tuesday night at 8:30pm against the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche.

By the numbers: The Predators are looking to recapture the magic of their 2017 playoff run, when they overcame being a lower seed to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

  • The Preds have the 14th best odds (out of 16) to win the Cup.
  • It's the eighth straight year Nashville has qualified for the playoffs.

If you go: The Predators are hosting a watch party at Assembly Food Hall inside 5th and Broadway.

  • There will be prizes, trivia and drink specials beginning at 8pm.
  • For Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. is hosting a viewing party at Music City Walk of Fame Park.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more