Preds begin playoffs Tuesday night

The Predators begin their first-round playoff series Tuesday night at 8:30pm against the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche.

By the numbers: The Predators are looking to recapture the magic of their 2017 playoff run, when they overcame being a lower seed to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Preds have the 14th best odds (out of 16) to win the Cup.

It's the eighth straight year Nashville has qualified for the playoffs.

If you go: The Predators are hosting a watch party at Assembly Food Hall inside 5th and Broadway.