Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon and Titans star Derrick Henry have joined the Nashville SC ownership group, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Witherspoon's husband, the media and technology investor Jim Toth, also joined the ownership group.

Why it matters: The celebrities' investments provide another jolt of positivity for the franchise in advance of Sunday's sold-out home opener at Geodis Park. The team did not disclose the new investors' ownership percentages.

What they're saying: "As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state," Witherspoon said in a press release. "One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club!"

Henry said in the release that as a kid he imagined one day owning a pro sports franchise. The running back called the opportunity to do so with a Major League Soccer franchise a "dream come true."

"My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville," Henry said.

