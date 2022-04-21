Enclosed Titan's stadium state funding up in the air

Gov. Lee's proposal to commit $500 million in bonds to a new, enclosed Titans stadium is in legislative limbo.

The stadium funding was approved Wednesday by the crucial House finance committee but deleted from the budget by the Senate finance committee.

Why it matters: The legislative maneuvering jeopardizes a critical component of the plan to finance a new Titans stadium just one day after another component — the hotel-motel tax increase — was approved in a key committee.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: The amendment was expected among insiders after the Senate committee pushed back on Lee's proposal earlier this month.

If the House and Senate pass different budget bills, as they are now on track to do, it creates an opportunity to later coalesce behind a single version.

So it's possible the Senate will change course and ultimately put the funding back in the final budget.

What they're saying: Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said during the committee hearing that he considers the Titans a "very good asset to the city and the state," before explaining why he supported deleting the funding.

"We hear about economic impact, but I think studies have shown time and again that new stadiums do not significantly increase economic impact going forward," Hensley said. "The Titans are worth $2.6 billion … and I think if they need a new stadium, it should be built by private entities and not the taxpayers."

The other side: Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said that while financing the new stadium is a complicated project, the proposed state contribution makes sense and the finance committee is acting "rashly."