1 hour ago - COVID

COVID testing site to close

Adam Tamburin
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

City officials announced Wednesday that one free COVID testing center is closing next week despite a recent "moderate rise in infections."

Why it matters: The move reflects the pandemic's changing landscape, as rapid home tests have become widely available while hospitalizations remain low.

  • Although there's a slight uptick in active cases, they are far below case rates logged earlier in the year.
  • Metro health director Gill Wright said in a statement that department experts "do not anticipate a surge" driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant.

The details: The last day for testing and vaccinations at the 350 28th Avenue North site is April 29.

Yes, but: The testing site at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will remain open.

  • Pop-up testing and vaccinations organized by the health department will continue.

By the numbers: The 28th Avenue North location provided more than 39,700 tests and 11,280 vaccinations since launching last September.

  • But recently, the two free testing sites have administered less than 100 tests combined per day.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more