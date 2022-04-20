Measure crucial to new Titans stadium funding wins early vote

Legislation clearing the way to fund part of a new Titans stadium with a hotel-motel tax increase was approved in a key committee Tuesday.

The state House Finance, Ways and Means Committee voted in support of the bill, which would allow Nashville to raise its hotel-motel tax by 1 percentage point if a broader stadium financing deal comes to fruition.

Why it matters: The important test of support moved forward after about 20 minutes of debate, despite multiple representatives being critical of the new measure days after it came to light.

Driving the news: Funding plans for the proposed enclosed stadium have developed quickly in the waning days of the legislative session.

Gov. Bill Lee earmarked $500 million for the project in the administration's budget amendment, which also requires legislative approval.

Yes, but: The tax bill must survive more rounds of voting in order to secure final approval and head to the governor's desk.