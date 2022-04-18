Vote on funding to study venues comes this week

Metro Council will vote Tuesday on whether to fund a study of Nashville's live music industry.

💲 By the numbers: The $300,000 study would be funded by:

$260,000 in federal pandemic relief funds

$30,000 from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

$10,000 from the Convention and Visitors Corp

Driving the news: The funds would be used to hire a consultant to examine the health of the concert industry, and to help identify possible economic incentives, historic zoning designations and other tools to protect independently owned concert venues.

Between the lines: In the last year, at least two famed independent venues have been displaced: 3rd and Lindsley and Mercy Lounge.