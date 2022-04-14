High court allows state Senate map to stay in place

The Tennessee Supreme Court sided with the state government Wednesday in a legal dispute over the newly redrawn Senate map.

A panel of judges ruled earlier this month that the map was unconstitutional because district numbers were not sequenced properly. The judges issued an injunction and ordered lawmakers to redraw the map.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruling reversed the injunction, meaning the newly drawn map remains in place for now.

The legal challenge will still head to trial at a later date, as will a challenge to the House map.

What he's saying: Nashville attorney Dave Garrison, who is representing the plaintiffs, tells Axios that while he's disappointed in the Supreme Court ruling, he "ultimately believes the claims in this case will be decided on the merits."