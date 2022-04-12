Titans mock draft roundup shows offense could be priority

Analysts think the Titans will bulk up their offense in the first round of the NFL Draft, which takes place April 28-30.

Quarterback: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter predicts the Titans will take North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with the 26th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

"Tennessee could be the next team to select a quarterback with a veteran already in place (Patrick Mahomes/Alex Smith in Kansas City; Jordan Love/Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay; Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco), as Ryan Tannehill's up-and-down 2021 performance might very well still be weighing on their minds," Reuter wrote.

Wide receiver: ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has the Titans adding to the wide receiver room by selecting Christian Watson from North Dakota State with their first pick. Watson is one of the fastest receivers in the draft and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard-dash last month.

Offensive lineman: The Athletic's college football reporter, Bruce Feldman, predicted Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum to the Titans in the first round of his mock draft.