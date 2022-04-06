COVID hospitalizations continue sliding

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nashville.

By the numbers: There were 29 active COVID hospitalizations on Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department, down from more than 500 in early February.

That's the lowest count since the city started tracking the data point, although numbers can fluctuate as staff process cases.

Why it matters: Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious diseases expert William Schaffner tells Axios that preventing hospitalizations and serious disease has been "the main public health goal" during the pandemic.

Maintaining low hospitalizations could be another signal that we're moving out of the pandemic phase and into one where COVID is a more manageable virus.

Yes, but: The Omicron subvariant BA.2 could still cause a spike in the U.S., Schaffner says. The threat of new variants underscores the need for continued vaccinations.

Flash forward: Schaffner says public health officials will need to fight "vaccine fatigue" in the likely event that regular COVID boosters are needed in the coming months and years.