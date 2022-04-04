UT sweeps Vandy in baseball heavyweight battle

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tennessee is the center of the college baseball universe this season, with both UT and Vanderbilt fielding championship-contending teams.

The rivals faced off for the first time this weekend, with the Volunteers sweeping the three-game series. The exclamation came with a 5-0 shutout Sunday at Hawkins Field.

Why it matters: UT (27-1) sits atop the college baseball rankings, and the road series against the Commodores served as a litmus test.

But don't dismiss No. 9 Vanderbilt (20-7), a perennial contender to win the national title.

The intrigue: The weekend battle was not without drama. Volunteers right fielder Jordan Beck had a home run taken off the scoreboard Friday after umpires ruled his bat hadn't been properly checked and was illegal.