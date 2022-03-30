Dangerous wind possible Wednesday

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Powerful storms moving through the area could cause damage and power outages today, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather could hit between the afternoon rush hour and bedtime.

The details: Strong wind is the primary concern, as gusts could reach 50mph throughout the day.

The storms could push wind speeds even higher in the afternoon, NWS meteorologist Caroline Adcock tells Axios.

Be smart: Although straight-line winds remain the primary threat, Adcock encourages residents to watch for real-time forecast updates.