Dangerous wind possible Wednesday

Adam Tamburin
Storm clouds over Nashville in 2021.
Storm clouds over Nashville in 2021. Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

Powerful storms moving through the area could cause damage and power outages today, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Severe weather could hit between the afternoon rush hour and bedtime.

The details: Strong wind is the primary concern, as gusts could reach 50mph throughout the day.

  • The storms could push wind speeds even higher in the afternoon, NWS meteorologist Caroline Adcock tells Axios.

Be smart: Although straight-line winds remain the primary threat, Adcock encourages residents to watch for real-time forecast updates.

  • "Given the time of year, we can't rule out an isolated tornado," she says.
