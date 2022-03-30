Dangerous wind possible Wednesday
Powerful storms moving through the area could cause damage and power outages today, according to the National Weather Service.
- Severe weather could hit between the afternoon rush hour and bedtime.
The details: Strong wind is the primary concern, as gusts could reach 50mph throughout the day.
- The storms could push wind speeds even higher in the afternoon, NWS meteorologist Caroline Adcock tells Axios.
Be smart: Although straight-line winds remain the primary threat, Adcock encourages residents to watch for real-time forecast updates.
- "Given the time of year, we can't rule out an isolated tornado," she says.
