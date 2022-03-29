Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Songwriter festival Tin Pan South returns Tuesday after a two-year hiatus. At least nine venues across the city will host writers' rounds and performances by the nation's top songwriters.

Why it matters: Hosted by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Tin Pan South hasn't been held in person since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Launched in 1993, the festival gives fans a chance to discover ascending songwriters and listen to established songwriters perform.

⭐️ A highlight will be a one-man show by chart-topping songwriter Tom Douglas called "Love, Tom" at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Douglas — whose hits include Reba McEntire's "Little Rock," Lady A's "I Run to You" and Tanya Tucker's "The House that Built Me" — will take the audience on an intimate journey through his life and share the stories behind his songs.

If you go: Purchase tickets to individual concerts or buy a $175 pass for non-NSAI members through Tin Pan South.