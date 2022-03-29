1 hour ago - Things to Do

Tin Pan South returns

Nate Rau
Tom Douglas and Tim McGraw attend an exclusive screening of "Love, Tom" at Regal Green Hills Cinema last month
Tom Douglas and Tim McGraw attend an exclusive screening of "Love, Tom" at Regal Green Hills Cinema last month. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Songwriter festival Tin Pan South returns Tuesday after a two-year hiatus. At least nine venues across the city will host writers' rounds and performances by the nation's top songwriters.

Why it matters: Hosted by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Tin Pan South hasn't been held in person since 2019 due to the pandemic.

  • Launched in 1993, the festival gives fans a chance to discover ascending songwriters and listen to established songwriters perform.

⭐️ A highlight will be a one-man show by chart-topping songwriter Tom Douglas called "Love, Tom" at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

  • Douglas — whose hits include Reba McEntire's "Little Rock," Lady A's "I Run to You" and Tanya Tucker's "The House that Built Me" — will take the audience on an intimate journey through his life and share the stories behind his songs.

If you go: Purchase tickets to individual concerts or buy a $175 pass for non-NSAI members through Tin Pan South.

