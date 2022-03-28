Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The median home sales price in Nashville was $446,175 in February, so we wanted to see what's available below that price point in the local real estate market.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for about $300,000 in different neighborhoods.

The Nations; 1 bed, 1 bath; 643 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-out porch. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, fitness center, and gas grills.

Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-out porch. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, fitness center, and gas grills. Asking price: $254,900

$254,900 Sold for: $292,000

$292,000 Listing agents: Courtney McMahon and Zachary Brickner

Photo: Courtesy of Courtney McMahon

Photo: Courtesy of Courtney McMahon

Photo: Courtesy of Courtney McMahon

Bellmont-Hillsboro; 1 bed, 1 bath; 460 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors, private balcony, exposed brick

Hardwood floors, private balcony, exposed brick Asking price: $329,000

$329,000 Sold for: $315,000

$315,000 Listing agent: David Dorris

Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris

Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris

Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris

Bordeaux; 3 beds, 1 bath; 1,330 square feet