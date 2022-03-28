13 mins ago - Real Estate

What $300k gets you in Nashville

Maxwell Millington
Interior of apartment in Nashville
2120 Belmont Blvd., Apt. A8. Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris

The median home sales price in Nashville was $446,175 in February, so we wanted to see what's available below that price point in the local real estate market.

  • Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for about $300,000 in different neighborhoods.
1632 54th Ave. N. — $292,000

The Nations; 1 bed, 1 bath; 643 square feet

  • Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-out porch. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, fitness center, and gas grills.
  • Asking price: $254,900
  • Sold for: $292,000
  • Listing agents: Courtney McMahon and Zachary Brickner
Exterior of apartment in Nashville
Photo: Courtesy of Courtney McMahon
Kitchen in Nashville apartment
Photo: Courtesy of Courtney McMahon
Living room of residence
Photo: Courtesy of Courtney McMahon
2120 Belmont Blvd., Apt. A8 — $315,000

Bellmont-Hillsboro; 1 bed, 1 bath; 460 square feet

  • Features: Hardwood floors, private balcony, exposed brick
  • Asking price: $329,000
  • Sold for: $315,000
  • Listing agent: David Dorris
Exterior of Nashville residence
Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris
Kitchen of Nashville residence
Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris
Interior of residence
Photo: Courtesy of David Dorris
1604 Ashton Ave. — $303,500

Bordeaux; 3 beds, 1 bath; 1,330 square feet

  • Features: All brick. New roof, flooring, inside/outside paint, kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops.
  • Asking price: $319,900
  • Sold for: $303,500
  • Listing agent: Connor Kennedy
