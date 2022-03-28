What $300k gets you in Nashville
The median home sales price in Nashville was $446,175 in February, so we wanted to see what's available below that price point in the local real estate market.
- Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for about $300,000 in different neighborhoods.
1632 54th Ave. N. — $292,000
The Nations; 1 bed, 1 bath; 643 square feet
- Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-out porch. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, fitness center, and gas grills.
- Asking price: $254,900
- Sold for: $292,000
- Listing agents: Courtney McMahon and Zachary Brickner
2120 Belmont Blvd., Apt. A8 — $315,000
Bellmont-Hillsboro; 1 bed, 1 bath; 460 square feet
- Features: Hardwood floors, private balcony, exposed brick
- Asking price: $329,000
- Sold for: $315,000
- Listing agent: David Dorris
1604 Ashton Ave. — $303,500
Bordeaux; 3 beds, 1 bath; 1,330 square feet
- Features: All brick. New roof, flooring, inside/outside paint, kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops.
- Asking price: $319,900
- Sold for: $303,500
- Listing agent: Connor Kennedy
