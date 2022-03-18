Senate leadership resists new abortion bill

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said he doesn't support a new effort to create a sweeping abortion ban in Tennessee and would instead prefer to let the legal battle over the state's existing abortion restrictions continue.

State of play: Tennessee passed a law in 2020 that banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which can be as early as six weeks.

That provision, as well as other restrictions included in the law, was halted while a federal lawsuit is underway.

Driving the news: McNally (R-Oak Ridge) told reporters the new legislation, which advanced in the House this week, would "complicate the case we already have that's moving up to the Supreme Court."