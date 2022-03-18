Senate leadership resists new abortion bill
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said he doesn't support a new effort to create a sweeping abortion ban in Tennessee and would instead prefer to let the legal battle over the state's existing abortion restrictions continue.
State of play: Tennessee passed a law in 2020 that banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which can be as early as six weeks.
- That provision, as well as other restrictions included in the law, was halted while a federal lawsuit is underway.
Driving the news: McNally (R-Oak Ridge) told reporters the new legislation, which advanced in the House this week, would "complicate the case we already have that's moving up to the Supreme Court."
- The new bill, modeled off the controversial Texas law, would ban most abortions in Tennessee and allow civilians to sue abortion providers.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.