Tennessee teams in the Big Dance
The University of Tennessee enters March Madness with a legitimate shot to produce two Final Four teams.
- The No. 4 Lady Vols host No. 13 Buffalo at 2pm Saturday, while backlash to the men's squad earning just a 3-seed dominated basketball Twitter on Sunday.
The intrigue: With a little March Madness magic, the state's only entrees into the women's tournament could face off.
- Belmont-Oregon tips off after the Tennessee-Buffalo game finishes. If No. 12 Belmont can upset No. 5 Oregon, the Bruins would likely face Tennessee in the second round in Knoxville.
By the numbers: The UT men opened as 16.5-point favorites against the Longwood Lancers, according to FanSided. The game tips off at 1:45pm Thursday.
- Staying in-state, No. 13 Chattanooga is a popular upset pick against No. 4 Illinois. The Mocs are just 7.5 point underdogs.
- No. 9 Memphis is favored by 2.5 points against No. 8 Boise State.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.