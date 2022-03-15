1 hour ago - Sports

Tennessee teams in the Big Dance

Nate Rau
Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper talks with guard Jordan Walker.
Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper with guard Jordan Walker. Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

The University of Tennessee enters March Madness with a legitimate shot to produce two Final Four teams.

The intrigue: With a little March Madness magic, the state's only entrees into the women's tournament could face off.

  • Belmont-Oregon tips off after the Tennessee-Buffalo game finishes. If No. 12 Belmont can upset No. 5 Oregon, the Bruins would likely face Tennessee in the second round in Knoxville.

By the numbers: The UT men opened as 16.5-point favorites against the Longwood Lancers, according to FanSided. The game tips off at 1:45pm Thursday.

  • Staying in-state, No. 13 Chattanooga is a popular upset pick against No. 4 Illinois. The Mocs are just 7.5 point underdogs.
  • No. 9 Memphis is favored by 2.5 points against No. 8 Boise State.
