Tennessee teams in the Big Dance

The University of Tennessee enters March Madness with a legitimate shot to produce two Final Four teams.

The No. 4 Lady Vols host No. 13 Buffalo at 2pm Saturday, while backlash to the men's squad earning just a 3-seed dominated basketball Twitter on Sunday.

The intrigue: With a little March Madness magic, the state's only entrees into the women's tournament could face off.

Belmont-Oregon tips off after the Tennessee-Buffalo game finishes. If No. 12 Belmont can upset No. 5 Oregon, the Bruins would likely face Tennessee in the second round in Knoxville.

By the numbers: The UT men opened as 16.5-point favorites against the Longwood Lancers, according to FanSided. The game tips off at 1:45pm Thursday.