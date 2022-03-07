Music Monday: remembering Patsy Cline

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Music Monday starts this week with singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah's cover of the Joy Division song "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

If you haven't noticed, Kiah has been blowing up. She was nominated for Americana Music awards last year for both emerging artist and song of the year.

We paired her sultry, stripped-down version of the beloved song with the original Joy Division recording in this week's playlist.

We also added one of the biggest songs of the year in any genre, "abcdefu" by pop singer-songwriter Gayle.

Flashback: We're marking the 59th anniversary of Patsy Cline's tragic death in a plane crash in west Tennessee that also killed three others.

Our playlist includes a batch of songs by the country icon, including two poignant classics that were released posthumously: "Sweet Dreams" and "Faded Love."

🎙 Please email [email protected] with your favorite cover songs, favorite Patsy hits, or maybe an idea for a future playlist theme.