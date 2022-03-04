Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

The CDC eased its masking recommendations for much of the U.S. last week, but the agency is still encouraging universal mask wearing for people in many Tennessee counties.

Why it matters: The revised recommendations are based on new COVID-19 benchmarks, including case numbers, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

The details: Masks are still advised for the general public in Davidson County and many Nashville-area suburbs.

In Rutherford County, the CDC urges high-risk individuals to be cautious.

Yes, but: A state law passed last year already limited many COVID regulations. Masks are still recommended in government buildings in Nashville, but local health officials have shifted their focus to increasing vaccinations and boosters.