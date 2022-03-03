Two years later, tornado still has long shadow

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Two years ago today, a deadly tornado cut a path of destruction through the heart of the city.

Recovery came fitfully during the pandemic. Scars from the storm are still visible.

Why it matters: In some ways, the tornado exposed Nashville at its best. Volunteers plunged in to help before daybreak and rallied behind the victims.

But the storm also exacerbated longstanding concerns about growth, gentrification and inequality in Nashville.

Flashback: Neighborhood streets were twisted beyond recognition and reduced to heaps of wood and metal. The storm killed two people in East Nashville before traveling east, bringing more carnage to Cookeville.

The Rev. Bede Price, the priest at Assumption Church in Germantown, remembers walking outside in bare feet to see the mangled roof of a nearby AutoZone lying in the middle of the road.

State of play: At Assumption Church, as in many parts of the city, the recovery is still underway.

The damaged steeple was replaced in December and the last wave of tornado repairs is drawing to a close, Price tells Axios.

Driving the news: "There are symbols like that" throughout the city, Councilmember Freddie O'Connell tells Axios.

"In some cases, you see what has been restored. In other cases, you still see a pile of rubble," O'Connell says. "The healing is not complete."

In East Nashville, Drifters BBQ — a longtime staple in the Five Points neighborhood — only reopened last week after sustaining significant damage.

What they're saying: State Rep. Harold Love Jr. (D-Nashville), who participated in recovery efforts in North Nashville, tells Axios a series of factors collided to complicate matters.