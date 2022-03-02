27 mins ago - News

Police team with churches to collect guns

Adam Tamburin
A row of police cars in Nashville
Photo: Josie Norris/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

Nashville police announced a new effort this week to get stolen guns off the street by partnering with local churches to collect firearms.

  • People can go to eight local churches to turn in guns, "no questions asked," police said. They have given churches lock boxes to store firearms until officers can collect them.

Why it matters: The program is one of multiple attempts to address the fallout from gun thefts and shootings.

  • "This has been one of the top priorities," Lt. Steven Bowers tells Axios. "We're trying to do all the things we can do."

By the numbers: Police reported 1,305 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville in 2021, a sharp uptick from previous years.

