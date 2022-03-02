Councilmember Steve Glover resigns
At-large Metro Councilmember Steve Glover resigned from his seat on Tuesday, effective immediately.
- Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced Glover's resignation in a letter to Metro Council members.
Why it matters: Glover has been a top conservative voice on a mostly liberal council. His seat will remain vacant until the next council election in 2023.
Flashback: Glover, who was a district council member for eight years, emerged from a crowded field in 2019 to win one of five at-large seats representing the entire county.
- After his victory, a beaming Glover told the Tennessean that Nashville conservatives "wanted to come out and vote and we knew we could do this if we united."
- Glover opposed the 2020 property tax increase after offering his own, smaller increase.
- Prior to serving on the council, Glover represented the eastern portion of the county on the Nashville school board.
What they're saying: Shulman told the council that Glover, who had surgery last year, is resigning for health reasons. Glover's attendance at council meetings has been erratic in recent months.
- "I may not have always agreed with Steve on some issues, but I know he deeply loves this city and that he brought that determination to the council floor," Shulman wrote in the letter.
- Glover did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Axios.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.