At-large Metro Councilmember Steve Glover resigned from his seat on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced Glover's resignation in a letter to Metro Council members.

Why it matters: Glover has been a top conservative voice on a mostly liberal council. His seat will remain vacant until the next council election in 2023.

Flashback: Glover, who was a district council member for eight years, emerged from a crowded field in 2019 to win one of five at-large seats representing the entire county.

After his victory, a beaming Glover told the Tennessean that Nashville conservatives "wanted to come out and vote and we knew we could do this if we united."

Glover opposed the 2020 property tax increase after offering his own, smaller increase.

Prior to serving on the council, Glover represented the eastern portion of the county on the Nashville school board.

What they're saying: Shulman told the council that Glover, who had surgery last year, is resigning for health reasons. Glover's attendance at council meetings has been erratic in recent months.