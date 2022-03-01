Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Several Nashville landmarks, including The Parthenon and the Tennessee State Capitol, will be lit up in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag this week.

Mayor John Cooper and Gov. Bill Lee announced the symbolic signs of solidarity.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) introduced a resolution on the state Senate floor yesterday urging President Biden and Congress to intensify their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.