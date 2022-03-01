1 hour ago - Politics

Tennessee leaders back Ukraine

Adam Tamburin
Screenshot: @JohnCooper4Nash/Twitter

Several Nashville landmarks, including The Parthenon and the Tennessee State Capitol, will be lit up in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag this week.

  • Mayor John Cooper and Gov. Bill Lee announced the symbolic signs of solidarity.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) introduced a resolution on the state Senate floor yesterday urging President Biden and Congress to intensify their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • McNally's resolution called on federal officials to ban Russian imports, expel Russian diplomats and increase financial sanctions.
