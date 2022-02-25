58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Restaurant Week date night

Adam Tamburin
A very good piece of cake from Church & Union.
A very good piece of cake from Church & Union. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

👋 Adam here. This week, my boyfriend Forrest and I planned a Restaurant Week date night at Church & Union before going to see "The Prom" at TPAC.

What we ate: I opted for steak and salad. Forrest got the pork chop and a playful take on French onion soup, with the broth encased in pasta.

  • My filet mignon — which included crispy onions on top and a rich, creamy sauce — was worth the $15 upcharge.
  • For dessert, we tried the hot chocolate gateau and the red velvet cake, a surprise addition to the Restaurant Week menu.

Our favorite dish: Nothing compares to cream cheese icing. I'm still drooling over that red velvet cake two days later.

  • Best of all, the slice was big enough for each of us to enjoy several bites.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more