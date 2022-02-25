Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Adam here. This week, my boyfriend Forrest and I planned a Restaurant Week date night at Church & Union before going to see "The Prom" at TPAC.

They're offering three-course dinner specials at $35 per person through Sunday.

What we ate: I opted for steak and salad. Forrest got the pork chop and a playful take on French onion soup, with the broth encased in pasta.

My filet mignon — which included crispy onions on top and a rich, creamy sauce — was worth the $15 upcharge.

For dessert, we tried the hot chocolate gateau and the red velvet cake, a surprise addition to the Restaurant Week menu.

Our favorite dish: Nothing compares to cream cheese icing. I'm still drooling over that red velvet cake two days later.