State Rep. Jason Powell wants the state to study the possibility of drastically increasing passenger rail service in Tennessee.

Powell has filed legislation asking a state commission to examine the feasibility, cost and infrastructure needed to expand rail.

What he's saying: Powell tells Axios he's making this push now in light of last year's federal infrastructure bill, which earmarked $66 billion for passenger rail.

"The key thing here is Nashville is the third-largest city without Amtrak service and the second largest with no passenger rail service," Powell says. "This makes a ton of sense. Let's make Nashville a centerpiece in the southeast for Amtrak."

Why it matters: Amtrak has proposed a route connecting Nashville to Atlanta through Chattanooga, which the company estimates would generate a combined $464 million in annual economic impact.

Powell unveiled his legislation in a press conference Tuesday. He also called for the creation of a state rail agency, which would report to the Tennessee Department of Transportation commissioner.

Powell and other lawmakers also announced the formation of the Train Travel Caucus. Powell says the new caucus will be a bipartisan group of lawmakers committed to expanding passenger rail service across the state.

Flashback: Then-Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn listed Music City as a dream addition during an interview last year with "Axios on HBO."