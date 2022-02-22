State Rep. Mike Stewart announced last week that he won't seek re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Stewart, a Democrat, has represented portions of East Nashville and southeast Davidson County since 2008.

Why it matters: The 57-year-old Stewart says he will pivot to advocacy on the issue of election integrity. He broke the news to progressive outlet the Tennessee Holler.

Stewart, whose day job is an attorney, tells Axios he hasn't ruled out running for public office again but that his immediate focus will be "protecting democracy."

What he's saying: "We are facing a threat that I never expected to deal with during my lifetime: a former president and his followers attempting to invalidate a presidential election and with it the system we use in this country to allow the people to choose their leaders."