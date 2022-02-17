49 mins ago - News

Severe storm, damaging winds expected during rush hour

Adam Tamburin
Downtown Nashville during an ominous looking storm
Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

Severe storms containing winds up to 70mph are possible during today's afternoon and evening rush hour.

The details: Severe storms are expected in Middle Tennessee between 2-9pm, although that timing could shift.

  • The NWS Storm Prediction Center has Nashville in an "Enhanced Risk" zone for severe weather, which is a level 3 out of 5 on their scale.

Be smart: NWS meteorologist Faith Borden tells Axios that damaging winds are possible throughout the day, even before the storms arrive.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more