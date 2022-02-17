Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Severe storms containing winds up to 70mph are possible during today's afternoon and evening rush hour.

Heavy rain is likely and tornadoes are possible, according to a National Weather Service forecast briefing.

The details: Severe storms are expected in Middle Tennessee between 2-9pm, although that timing could shift.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has Nashville in an "Enhanced Risk" zone for severe weather, which is a level 3 out of 5 on their scale.

Be smart: NWS meteorologist Faith Borden tells Axios that damaging winds are possible throughout the day, even before the storms arrive.