Severe storm, damaging winds expected during rush hour
Severe storms containing winds up to 70mph are possible during today's afternoon and evening rush hour.
- Heavy rain is likely and tornadoes are possible, according to a National Weather Service forecast briefing.
The details: Severe storms are expected in Middle Tennessee between 2-9pm, although that timing could shift.
- The NWS Storm Prediction Center has Nashville in an "Enhanced Risk" zone for severe weather, which is a level 3 out of 5 on their scale.
Be smart: NWS meteorologist Faith Borden tells Axios that damaging winds are possible throughout the day, even before the storms arrive.
- A wind advisory is in effect until 9pm.
