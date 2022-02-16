Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Legislative efforts to set a three-year residency requirement for candidates in congressional primaries cleared an important early hurdle yesterday despite lingering constitutional questions.

A state Senate committee approved the bill, moving it one step closer to a floor vote in that chamber.

Why it matters: Debate surrounding the bill previews themes likely to emerge as the bill advances in the General Assembly.

Legislative attorney Josh Houston told lawmakers in the Senate State and Local Government Committee that other states' efforts to add requirements for congressional offices have been deemed unconstitutional.

But some lawmakers questioned if applying regulations only to partisan primaries rather than the general election might shift the legal analysis.

By the numbers: Five lawmakers on the committee voted to move the legislation forward, with one against and one person present not voting.

The members voting in favor included four Republicans and one Democrat. One Republican voted against the measure.

Between the lines: The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains), would directly affect current candidates in the Republican primary running to represent the newly redrawn 5th congressional district.