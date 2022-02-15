1 hour ago - News

Expect trash pickup delays this week

Nate Rau
A Red River Services garbage truck
Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

Nashville's trash crisis is still ongoing.

The latest: The city announced Monday that trash contractor Red River Services has fallen behind on trash collection.

  • Residents should expect pickup delays of one or two days.

Background: Red River is in bankruptcy and Metro has been picking up the slack in trash collection, but supply chain and staffing issues have made it difficult to buy more trucks and hire drivers.

  • After a one-month pause, the city resumed curbside recycling pickup last month.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more