Expect trash pickup delays this week
Nashville's trash crisis is still ongoing.
The latest: The city announced Monday that trash contractor Red River Services has fallen behind on trash collection.
- Residents should expect pickup delays of one or two days.
Background: Red River is in bankruptcy and Metro has been picking up the slack in trash collection, but supply chain and staffing issues have made it difficult to buy more trucks and hire drivers.
- After a one-month pause, the city resumed curbside recycling pickup last month.
