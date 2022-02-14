Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Columbus Zoo has repaid nearly $44,000 in owed back taxes for two rental properties tied to last year's financial scandal.

Why it matters: This is another ripple of mismanagement and corruption by former zoo leaders in recent years. These decisions don't just impact the bottom line — they're also a blow to the public's trust in a beloved central Ohio institution.

Catch up quick: The two rental properties originally received tax exemptions in the early 2000s because they were used to house visiting zoo personnel, like veterinarians.

But eventually, former chief financial officer Greg Bell rented a property on Powell Road to his daughter for below-market rent, an investigation found.

The other, on Riverside Drive, was rented to an unrelated, undisclosed tenant.

Between the lines: Delaware County discovered in 2019 that the properties weren't being used for a tax-exempt purpose, emails obtained by Axios show.

The zoo started making regular payments in 2020, but didn't pay the $44,000 in back taxes until last summer, after the larger scandal came to light.

The statute of limitations only allows for five years of taxes to be collected. Delaware County Auditor George Kaitsa tells Axios the zoo likely owed more.

The latest: The zoo filed paperwork with the county last month asking to reclaim its exemptions.

State of play: The way the zoo skirted paying property taxes is now illegal. Starting this year, owners receiving tax exemptions must notify the county if they're no longer using a property for nonprofit work, under a new Ohio law.

Of note: Former zoo president and CEO Tom Stalf rented a third home to his in-laws, in Franklin County, but an auditor spokesperson says those property taxes were paid.

By the numbers: The nonprofit zoo's annual budget is $92 million, about 20% from Franklin County property taxes.

In addition to the $44,000 in back taxes and at least $631,000 lost due to officials' misspending, the zoo also spent money — though it's still unclear how much — hiring a law firm, auditing firm and search firm to recover from the situation and find a new CEO.

So far, $143,000 has been reclaimed through a settlement.

What they're saying: Zoo officials weren't available to comment by publishing time, a spokesperson said.