Eat away your Super Bowl sadness with these wings

The Titans might have fallen short of the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy some hot wings and cold beer while other teams play.

If you're looking for a fun way to pass the time between touchdowns, here are some options:

🍗 Neighbors, the sports bar with locations in Sylvan Park and Germantown, is selling massive to-go orders of wings.

You can order up to 100 wings ($125 for the maximum order), with two pints of dressing.

Orders are due by 3pm today.

🔥 Edley's is also offering a to-go menu for game day. Options include wings, a chicken salad dip made with hot chicken and spicy sausage platters with pimento cheese.

The BBQ restaurant with several locations is taking orders through Sunday.

🥳 The Crow's Nest in Green Hills is hosting a party at 5pm Sunday.

Drink and appetizer specials will be offered along with a halftime raffle.

You can make reservations via email, though the bar will have open seating.

