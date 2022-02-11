40 mins ago - Food and Drink

Eat away your Super Bowl sadness with these wings

Adam Tamburin
A fresh plate of chicken wings from Edley's
Photo courtesy of Edley's Bar-B-Que

The Titans might have fallen short of the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy some hot wings and cold beer while other teams play.

  • If you're looking for a fun way to pass the time between touchdowns, here are some options:

🍗 Neighbors, the sports bar with locations in Sylvan Park and Germantown, is selling massive to-go orders of wings.

  • You can order up to 100 wings ($125 for the maximum order), with two pints of dressing.
  • Orders are due by 3pm today.

🔥 Edley's is also offering a to-go menu for game day. Options include wings, a chicken salad dip made with hot chicken and spicy sausage platters with pimento cheese.

🥳 The Crow's Nest in Green Hills is hosting a party at 5pm Sunday.

  • Drink and appetizer specials will be offered along with a halftime raffle.
  • You can make reservations via email, though the bar will have open seating.

Go deeper: Eater Nashville compiled a roundup of other local options.

