Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson have both signed contract extensions that will keep them in Nashville "for years to come," the organization announced yesterday.

Why it matters: Vrabel and Robinson have overseen the resurgence of a team that has earned back-to-back AFC South titles after only winning the division once between 2003 and 2019.

What they're saying: "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

"Together, they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success."

Between the lines: Robinson has presided over six consecutive winning seasons since taking his post in 2016 and has drafted homegrown stars like Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons and A.J. Brown.