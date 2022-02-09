Historic higher ed funding in budget proposal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Bill Lee's budget proposal includes nearly $2 billion in new funding for higher education, a total state officials are hailing as historic.

Why it matters: A boost to state-funded financial aid alone could increase HOPE scholarships for tens of thousands of Tennessee students.

The unusually high influx of state funding would likely prevent tuition increases at all public colleges next year.

What they're saying: "This is a record-breaking higher education budget," higher education commission executive director Emily House tells Axios. "That will do so much good for students and their families as well as Tennessee's workforce."

At a budget hearing this week, state Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) said he was "proud of the investment the state is making."

By the numbers: Nearly $90 million would go toward increasing HOPE scholarships at universities and colleges. At universities, the scholarships currently cover $3,500 for each of the first two years and $4,500 for each of the following two.

Under Lee's plan, new funding would push those amounts to $5,100 per year for all four years.

HOPE scholarships at community colleges would grow from $3,000 to $3,200 per year.

Between the lines: The funding includes $200 million for expansion projects at 10 technical colleges, including the Nashville location, a reflection of Lee's focus on higher education as a gateway to the workforce and trade jobs.

House says that work would focus on expanding capacity at technical colleges, which have seen enrollment growth at a time when most colleges are seeing their rosters drop.

Meanwhile, the higher education haul includes $250 million for campus upgrades at Tennessee State University.

What's next: The General Assembly must sign off on Lee's full $52.6 billion budget proposal before it takes effect.