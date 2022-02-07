Music Monday includes Trisha Yearwood, Hole

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Nate and Adam here. For Music Monday this week, we each recommended three albums we love for the other to enjoy.

Nate picked "Live Through This" by Hole, "Merriweather Post Pavilion" by Animal Collective and "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers" by Valerie June.

"Live Through This" by Hole, "Merriweather Post Pavilion" by Animal Collective and "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers" by Valerie June. Adam picked "Hearts in Armor" by Trisha Yearwood (duh), "Come On Come On" by Mary Chapin Carpenter and "The Lonely, the Lonesome and the Gone" by Lee Ann Womack.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Streaming stats aren't the end-all, be-all, but the Trisha and Mary Chapin albums are criminally under-streamed. There are songs on "Hearts in Armor" with less than 100,000 streams!

💭 Adam's thought bubble: My go-to for any playlist is emotive women singing ballads, and Valerie June's songs of longing fit right in alongside those under-appreciated Trisha gems.

But I can confirm "Violet" from Hole pairs well with a Friday evening after a long week.

We also included songs recommended by readers Jeremy B., Dan F., and Axios Dallas reporter Michael Mooney.

📬 Email [email protected] with songs you'd like us to add, and be sure to like our playlist on Spotify.