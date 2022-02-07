24 mins ago - Things to Do

Music Monday includes Trisha Yearwood, Hole

Adam Tamburin
Mary Chapin Carpenter on stage holding a guitar
Mary Chapin Carpenter. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

👋 Nate and Adam here. For Music Monday this week, we each recommended three albums we love for the other to enjoy.

  • Nate picked "Live Through This" by Hole, "Merriweather Post Pavilion" by Animal Collective and "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers" by Valerie June.
  • Adam picked "Hearts in Armor" by Trisha Yearwood (duh), "Come On Come On" by Mary Chapin Carpenter and "The Lonely, the Lonesome and the Gone" by Lee Ann Womack.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Streaming stats aren't the end-all, be-all, but the Trisha and Mary Chapin albums are criminally under-streamed. There are songs on "Hearts in Armor" with less than 100,000 streams!

💭 Adam's thought bubble: My go-to for any playlist is emotive women singing ballads, and Valerie June's songs of longing fit right in alongside those under-appreciated Trisha gems.

  • But I can confirm "Violet" from Hole pairs well with a Friday evening after a long week.

We also included songs recommended by readers Jeremy B., Dan F., and Axios Dallas reporter Michael Mooney.

📬 Email [email protected] with songs you'd like us to add, and be sure to like our playlist on Spotify.

