Dolly Parton nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Adam Tamburin
Country queen Dolly Parton made the short list of nominees to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

What's next: Parton is one of 17 nominees who will be narrowed down into this year's class of inductees, which will be announced in May.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Whether or not she makes the cut this year, there is no doubt Dolly is one of the best singers and songwriters in all of music. But she's also an excellent cover artist.

