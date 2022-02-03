Dolly Parton nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Country queen Dolly Parton made the short list of nominees to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.
What's next: Parton is one of 17 nominees who will be narrowed down into this year's class of inductees, which will be announced in May.
- Fan votes cast on the Hall of Fame's website will figure into the final decision.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Whether or not she makes the cut this year, there is no doubt Dolly is one of the best singers and songwriters in all of music. But she's also an excellent cover artist.
- While we wait, I'll be listening to her covers of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members, including "Stairway to Heaven" from Led Zeppelin and "I Still Miss Someone" from Johnny Cash.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.