Things to Do

Music Monday: Bonnaroo 2022

Adam Tamburin
A sign for Bonnaroo.
Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Our Music Monday playlist theme this week is Bonnaroo.

  • We picked our favorite songs from artists playing at this year's festival, including The Chicks, Stevie Nicks, and Japanese Breakfast.
  • Adam thanks his boyfriend Forrest for stepping in to help him select tracks from Tove Lo, Tinashe, and The Regrettes.

Please like our playlist on Spotify and email [email protected] with songs you'd like to see us add to future editions!

