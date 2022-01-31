Music Monday: Bonnaroo 2022
Our Music Monday playlist theme this week is Bonnaroo.
- We picked our favorite songs from artists playing at this year's festival, including The Chicks, Stevie Nicks, and Japanese Breakfast.
- Adam thanks his boyfriend Forrest for stepping in to help him select tracks from Tove Lo, Tinashe, and The Regrettes.
📬 Please like our playlist on Spotify and email [email protected] with songs you'd like to see us add to future editions!
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.