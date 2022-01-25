Bob Dylan to play The Ryman in March

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bob Dylan is returning to Nashville in March to play at The Ryman Auditorium.

He is the latest in a series of megawatt artists to choose the intimate and historic venue over larger options.

Why it matters: Even in Nashville, it's not every day an iconic, era-defining Nobel laureate comes to town.

The details: Dylan is set to bring his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour here on March 23.