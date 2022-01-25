11 mins ago - Things to Do

Bob Dylan to play The Ryman in March

Adam Tamburin
Bob Dylan on stage grinning and holding a microphone
Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP

Bob Dylan is returning to Nashville in March to play at The Ryman Auditorium.

  • He is the latest in a series of megawatt artists to choose the intimate and historic venue over larger options.

Why it matters: Even in Nashville, it's not every day an iconic, era-defining Nobel laureate comes to town.

The details: Dylan is set to bring his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour here on March 23.

  • Ticket sales start Friday.
