Bob Dylan to play The Ryman in March
Bob Dylan is returning to Nashville in March to play at The Ryman Auditorium.
- He is the latest in a series of megawatt artists to choose the intimate and historic venue over larger options.
Why it matters: Even in Nashville, it's not every day an iconic, era-defining Nobel laureate comes to town.
The details: Dylan is set to bring his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour here on March 23.
- Ticket sales start Friday.
