Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm the editor who works with Adam and Nate.

I was in town last weekend to celebrate the wedding of two loyal Axios Nashville readers (congrats Sydney and Kevin!) and the timing lined up perfectly for my first visit to Nissan Stadium.

You probably aren't looking for my opinions on PAT decisions or 3rd-and-1 runs out of a shotgun, so here are some thoughts on Titans game day:

👑 The good: The lower bowl stood the entire game. King Henry's introduction was deafening. Electric crowd overall.

Entering the stadium is seamless. There's no fumbling with keys at an x-ray machine or uncomfortable pat downs.

Halftime concerts that don't waste time setting up an on-field stage are a nice touch. Jimmie Allen crushed his set perched on the stage behind the end zone.

🚽 The bad: I've never waited so long to go to the bathroom in a stadium. Fifteen minutes minimum no matter the game situation.

The PA played Andy Grammer's "Keep Your Head Up" no less than 30 seconds after a devastating, last-second playoff loss to an inferior team. Come on. Let us be sad.

The stadium wasn't exactly overrun with Bengals fans, but they were definitely noticeable and loud. Maybe 25% of the crowd was wearing black and orange.

☹️ The ugly: Ryan Tannehill was real tough to watch.

📬 Agree? Disagree? Email [email protected] with your thoughts.