School board set to review director Adrienne Battle

The Nashville school board failed to conduct a performance review last year for director Adrienne Battle.

Board chairperson Christiane Buggs tells Axios an evaluation is scheduled for this month, and the results will be discussed at a February board retreat.

Why it matters: According to board policy, the director is supposed to be reviewed annually. Hiring and assessing the director's performance has historically been a vital component of the board's work.

Battle was last reviewed in August 2020, five months after being hired for the full-time position. She had previously served as interim director since 2019.

That review, overseen by board member Rachael Ann Elrod, was more informal and did not apply numeric scores to Battle's performance.

Context: The school board appears to maintain firm support for Battle's leadership, so there's no indication a poor performance review is coming.

Yes, but: MNPS has experienced declining enrollment and lagging standardized test scores — two issues exacerbated by the pandemic.