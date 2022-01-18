Nashville close to January snowfall record

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Another blast of snow over the weekend put this month in line with the snowiest Januarys in Nashville history.

The National Weather Service has recorded 9.3 inches of snow so far this month at the Nashville International Airport.

By the numbers: Our normal snowfall total in January is about 2 inches, according to the NWS.

Only two other Januarys on record were trending higher at this point in the month, NWS meteorologist Brendan Schaper tells Axios.

In 1918, 10.4 inches had fallen by Jan. 17. In 1977, the total stood at 10.3 inches.

⛄ And yes: We could get more.

Schaper says forecasters are watching two upcoming systems for the possibility of extra snow.

What's next: A storm coming through Wednesday night could include a combination of rain, snow, and sleet.