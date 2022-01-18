Nashville close to January snowfall record
Another blast of snow over the weekend put this month in line with the snowiest Januarys in Nashville history.
- The National Weather Service has recorded 9.3 inches of snow so far this month at the Nashville International Airport.
By the numbers: Our normal snowfall total in January is about 2 inches, according to the NWS.
- Only two other Januarys on record were trending higher at this point in the month, NWS meteorologist Brendan Schaper tells Axios.
- In 1918, 10.4 inches had fallen by Jan. 17. In 1977, the total stood at 10.3 inches.
⛄ And yes: We could get more.
- Schaper says forecasters are watching two upcoming systems for the possibility of extra snow.
What's next: A storm coming through Wednesday night could include a combination of rain, snow, and sleet.
- Another system that could hit early next week might also include a wintry mix.
