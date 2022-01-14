Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Police chief John Drake is creating a new division that he says expands on the most rewarding part of his 34-year career in the department.

The "Police Activities League" will oversee athletics and other programming for young people, according to the department.

Why it matters: The police department has tried for years to address youth crimes. A juvenile crimes task force that started in 2018 disbanded last year.

The new league illustrates Drake's approach, one more focused on relationship-building than punishment.

Background: The league mirrors the former Police Athletic League, where Drake worked in the 1990s.

That program ended in the 2000s.

What he's saying: "We touched the lives of countless young people during those years and were able to offer counsel to parents along the way as well," Drake said yesterday in a statement.

"It is clear to me that Nashville more than ever needs a Police Activities League to help kids stay on track and away from bad influences that can negatively impact their lives for years."

Meanwhile, Drake also announced the launch of the Office of Crime Control Strategies, which will seek to track developing crime trends.