Titans earn No. 1 seed in AFC, first round playoff bye

The path to Super Bowl LVI will head through Nissan Stadium after the Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 28-25 win yesterday over the Texans.

Why it matters: The Titans secured a first-round bye with the victory. The NFL's expansion to seven playoff teams makes the top seed more meaningful since the Titans will be the only AFC team with a bye.

In a game that summed up this Tennessee season — where nothing's come easy — the Titans sprinted to a 21-0 lead, then ground out the victory in a gritty second half.

Yes, but: The No. 1 seed has historically not been kind to the Titans. They lost in the divisional round the last two times they were the top seed — in 2000 and 2008.

Be smart: The Titans are poised for major news off the field as well. The Tennessean reports that a new lease and stadium renovation deal between the team and Mayor John Cooper's administration is getting close.