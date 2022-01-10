49 mins ago - Sports

Titans earn No. 1 seed in AFC, first round playoff bye

Nate Rau
Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold celerates after the win over the Texans.
Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold celerates after the win over the Texans. Photo: Justin Rex/AP

The path to Super Bowl LVI will head through Nissan Stadium after the Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 28-25 win yesterday over the Texans.

Why it matters: The Titans secured a first-round bye with the victory. The NFL's expansion to seven playoff teams makes the top seed more meaningful since the Titans will be the only AFC team with a bye.

  • In a game that summed up this Tennessee season — where nothing's come easy — the Titans sprinted to a 21-0 lead, then ground out the victory in a gritty second half.

Yes, but: The No. 1 seed has historically not been kind to the Titans. They lost in the divisional round the last two times they were the top seed — in 2000 and 2008.

Be smart: The Titans are poised for major news off the field as well. The Tennessean reports that a new lease and stadium renovation deal between the team and Mayor John Cooper's administration is getting close.

