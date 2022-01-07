Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A winter storm walloped Middle Tennessee yesterday, blanketing roads, backyards, and the mosaic dragon at Fannie Mae Dees Park in a thick coat of snow.

The National Weather Service estimates as much as seven inches fell in parts of Nashville — and it won't be going anywhere today.

Driving the news: Snow snarled traffic across the region, with accidents closing interstates and major arteries for hours at a time.

One person died after a tractor-trailer slid off Interstate 24 near Clarksville.

A fire engine on an emergency call hit the back of a city bus on Jefferson Street, causing it to spin and block the road. At least five people went to the hospital after the crash, per The Tennessean.

Zoom out: From 8am to 2:45pm, Nashville police responded to 172 crashes throughout the day; at least 44 of them with injuries reported.

More than 300 flights were canceled or delayed at Nashville International Airport.

Officials pleaded with residents to stay home as crews worked to clear roads. They warned conditions would remain treacherous today, with temperatures staying below freezing.

Meanwhile: Kids dug their winter coats out of the closet, sledded down hills and lobbed snowballs.

Nashville public schools are closed today, along with many other local districts.

By the numbers: More snow fell in about eight hours Thursday than Nashville saw all year in 2021.

The total accumulation for all of last year was 5.4 inches, according to the NWS.

The big picture: City officials warned of dangerously cold temperatures after the storm. Crews fanned out across the city to distribute blankets and offer transportation to a shelter.