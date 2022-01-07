Heavy snow hits Nashville hard
A winter storm walloped Middle Tennessee yesterday, blanketing roads, backyards, and the mosaic dragon at Fannie Mae Dees Park in a thick coat of snow.
- The National Weather Service estimates as much as seven inches fell in parts of Nashville — and it won't be going anywhere today.
Driving the news: Snow snarled traffic across the region, with accidents closing interstates and major arteries for hours at a time.
- One person died after a tractor-trailer slid off Interstate 24 near Clarksville.
- A fire engine on an emergency call hit the back of a city bus on Jefferson Street, causing it to spin and block the road. At least five people went to the hospital after the crash, per The Tennessean.
Zoom out: From 8am to 2:45pm, Nashville police responded to 172 crashes throughout the day; at least 44 of them with injuries reported.
- More than 300 flights were canceled or delayed at Nashville International Airport.
- Officials pleaded with residents to stay home as crews worked to clear roads. They warned conditions would remain treacherous today, with temperatures staying below freezing.
Meanwhile: Kids dug their winter coats out of the closet, sledded down hills and lobbed snowballs.
- Nashville public schools are closed today, along with many other local districts.
By the numbers: More snow fell in about eight hours Thursday than Nashville saw all year in 2021.
- The total accumulation for all of last year was 5.4 inches, according to the NWS.
The big picture: City officials warned of dangerously cold temperatures after the storm. Crews fanned out across the city to distribute blankets and offer transportation to a shelter.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.